Ronaldo confident ahead of Lokomotiv Moscow clash

Turin [Italy], Oct 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Lokomotiv Moscow clash, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his confidence in the team.

"I think the team is much better and we are more confident. We play, in my opinion, a different type of football, in attack with more possession. My role is similar, maybe a bit freer in the way I feel comfortable and the way I feel good. Step by step we should be Juventus. We have a different coach, a new system, new players and I think we have changed for the better. We are happy," the club's official website quoted Ronaldo as saying.



Ronaldo recently touched the 700-goal mark but for him, the team is the priority.

"I am not thinking about the 700 goals, it is past. I want to help the team and that is more important. I want to be on the pitch and help the team win the trophies. I am, of course, proud to score 700 goals but the priority is to win with Juve. The individual records will come in a natural way," he said.

Juventus will compete against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League on October 23. (ANI)

