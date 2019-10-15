Ronaldo scores 700th career goal as Portugal loses to Ukraine

The 34-year-old scored a penalty in the 72nd minute of the game which Portugal lost 1-2 to Ukraine on Monday night at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

His 700 goals so far have come from 973 matches -- and he has scored at least once in 458 of those, reports BBC Sport.

According to data from Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation, Ronaldo is still some way behind Czech-Austrian Josef Bican, who had scored 805 goals in his career. Bican is followed by Brazil legend Romario (772), Pele (767), Ferenc Puskas (746) and Gerd Muller (735) in the top 5.

He has now scored 95 goals for Portugal and is only behind Iranian Ali Daei who tops the international charts with 109 goals. Meanwhile, the win for Ukraine, meant that they have qualified for Euro 2020.