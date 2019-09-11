Ronaldo scores four as Portugal crush Lithuania 5-1

On Tuesday, Ronaldo opened his account in the seventh minute with a penalty after Joao Felix had been fouled, though Vytautas Andriuskevicius levelled things up for the hosts in the 28th minute, reports Xinhua news agency.

Portugal raised their game in the second half, with 34-year-old Ronaldo bagging three more goals with Bernardo Silva laying on two assists. Midfielder William Carvalho's close range shot completed the 5-1 rout in stoppage time.

It was Portugal's second consecutive qualifying victory after they had beaten Serbia 4-2 on Saturday. These wins have vaulted them to second place in the Group B standings, five points behind leaders Ukraine with one game in hand.

Portugal's next match is at home against Luxembourg on October 11.