Ronaldo told me very good things about Sporting CP: Jesse Rodriguez

Leeds [UK], Sept 3 (ANI): Sporting CP's new signee Jesse Rodriguez said that Juventus' star Cristiano Ronaldo always told him 'very good things' about the club.

"I am very happy for the opportunity Sporting CP is giving me. It is a historic club in Portugal. I have a friend named Cristiano Ronaldo who has always told me very good things about this club, which created him from a young age," Goal.com quoted Rodriguez as saying.



Rodriguez joined the club on a season-long loan deal. He said he is excited to start training.

"I am very excited to start training with my colleagues. I have seen the players the team have and I think we can do something important. We will fight for all competitions. With joy and work we can achieve good things," he said. (ANI)

