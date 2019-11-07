Ronaldo was angry because of knee problem: Sarri

Leeds [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said that Cristiano Ronaldo was angry because he had a knee problem.

During the Champions League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday, the Portuguese international looked frustrated when he was substituted in the 82nd minute.



"Ronaldo was angry because he wasn't very well, he had a knee problem a few days ago and his adductor easily got tired," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying.

"At the end of the first half, he was nervous. I was afraid he would hurt himself and I preferred to take him off," he added.

Juventus won the match by 2-1 but Sarri is of the opinion that it was not one of their best performances.

"It was not one of our best performances. It was very stop-start, even though we knew that they would set up a match like this," Sarri said.

"The first half was too open and in the second we had too many players above the defensive line. We risked too much. But the team wanted the victory at all costs and achieved it," he added.

Juventus will now compete against AC Milan in Serie A on November 11. (ANI)

