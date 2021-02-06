Root becomes 1st batsman to score a double ton in 100th Test

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 6 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test.



Root achieved the feat in the first Test against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. During the course of this innings, Root also registered the highest score for a player playing in his 100th Test. Root broke the record of former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq to achieve this feat.

He also surpassed Mike Gatting (207) to post the highest individual score for an English batsman in India. Root has now scored five double centuries in Test cricket; only Wally Hammond has posted more for England (7).

At the tea break on day two, England's score reads 454/4 with Root (209*) and Ollie Pope (24*) still at the crease. Shahbaz Nadeem got the scalp of Stokes, but Root and Pope ensured that the visitors continue to score runs at a brisk pace. The second session saw 99 runs being scored in 28 overs.



Resuming the second session at 355/3, Stokes and Root added 32 more runs, before Nadeem managed to send Stokes (82) back to the pavilion in the 127th over of the innings. The left-handed batter went for a slog sweep but he only ended up handing a simple catch to Cheteshwar Pujara, who was positioned at the backward square-leg.

Ollie Pope then joined skipper Root in the middle and the duo did not let the momentum drop for England. Both batters ensured that England did not lose any wickets before the tea interval. Pope and Root have extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 67 runs.

Earlier, Root and Stokes had seen off the first session on day two with ease as England managed to maintain their dominance. At the lunch break on day two, England's score read 355/3 with Root and Stokes unbeaten on 156 and 63 respectively.

On the first day of the Test, Root had registered his century and he was also involved in a 200-run stand with opening batsman Dom Sibley. (ANI)

