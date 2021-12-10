Root breaks Vaughan's record of most Test runs by England batter in calendar year

Brisbane [Australia], December 10 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root on Friday broke the record of former captain Michael Vaughan after smashing most runs in the longest format of the game by an English batter in the calendar year.



Root achieve the feat on day three of the first Ashes Test against Australia on Friday. The England captain had registered a duck in the first innings but in the second essay hit a classy fifty to surpass Vaughan.

Vaughan in 2002 had scored 1481 runs and Root came close to breaking his record when he hit 1477 in 2018. The England captain finally surpassed Vaughan as he scored a classy half-century on Friday in the first Test.

Coming to the game, Root and Dawid Malan kept staged England's fightback as the two batters steadied the visitors' ship by the end of Day 3 of the ongoing first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Friday.

At the Stumps, England's score read 220/2-- trailing by 58 runs. Malan and Root have played unbeaten knocks of 80 and 86 runs respectively. (ANI)

