Root equals Vaughan's record as England captain in 4 fewer Tests

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Joe Root has equalled Michael Vaughan's record for most Test wins as England captain. England's 227-run win over India on Tuesday was Root's 26th victory as captain and he has got to the number in 47 matches, four matches less than Vaughan's 51.

Root, who took over captaincy from Alastair Cook in 2017, sits fifth on the list of 'most matches as captain' of England. Cook leads the list with 59, followed by Michael Atherton with 54 matches. Vaughan is third with 51 matches and Andrew Strauss is fourth above Root on 50.