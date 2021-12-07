Root is going to be right up there as the biggest wicket: Pat Cummins

Brisbane [Australia], December 7 (ANI): Cricket is a team sport where two teams compete against each other on the field but in cricket, there are always battles within the battles. One such battle will be between Joe Root and Pat Cummins who are not only the captains of their respective sides but among the world's best batsmen and bowlers as per the current ICC Test rankings.



"I don't know about can't win. I think he is going to be right up there as the biggest wicket. He is the number one ranked batter in the world at the moment. He has had a very good last 12 months or so. So, he is going to be a big wicket but I wouldn't say he is necessarily going to make it or break it for them," said Australian captain Pat Cummins about his counterpart Joe Root.

Cummins was the leading wicket-taker in the past two Ashes and will once again spearhead a fearsome pace attack that also includes Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. While Root has gone up to the top of the Test batting rankings this year courtesy to his superlative batting performance scoring 6 tons in 12 matches.

The English captain is yet to score a century on Australian soil and it is going to be an interesting battle when the fearsome pace attack of Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc having a go at him. (ANI)

