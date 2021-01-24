Root scores 186 as Embuldeniya takes seven, Eng close gap on SL

Galle, Jan 24 (IANS) Captain Joe Root's 186 helped England reduce Sri Lanka's lead to 42 runs on the third day of the second Test at Galle. Sri Lanka's Lasith Embuldeniya was the star of the day for the hosts as he picked up seven wickets in the 41 overs he bowled.

Root was denied a second double century this series when he was run out towards the end of the day. He faced 309 balls in the innings while the rest of his team mates struggled to deal with the spin being generated by Embuldeniya. He shared a 111-run partnership for the third wicket with Jonny Bairstow, a 97-run stand with Jos Buttler for the fifth and then put up 81 runs for the seventh wicket with Dom Bess.

Embuldeniya provided nearly all of the important breakthroughs for Sri Lanka throughout the day with fellow spinner Ramesh Mendis the only other player to pick a wicket. Mendis ended the fourth wicket stand between Root and Buttler by having the latter caught at short leg. It was Mendis's maiden Test wicket.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 381 (Angelo Mathews 110, Niroshan Dickwella 92; James Anderson 6/40) vs England 339/9 (Joe Root 186, Jos Buttler 55; Lasith Embuldeniya 7/132); England trail by 42 runs.

