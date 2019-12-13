Rory Burns, Ollie Pope sign Surrey contract until 2023

London [UK], Dec 13 (ANI): Rory Burns and Ollie Pope have both agreed new Surrey contract which will keep them at Oval until the end of the 2023 season.

Both players are products of Surrey's academy and pathway programmes with club captain Burns having been part of the first team since his debut for the club in April 2012.

At just 21-years-old, Pope is a more recent addition to the senior squad with his club debut having come in 2016.



The news comes as the pair prepare to fly out to South Africa for a four-match Test series, starting on Boxing Day. They are joined on the plane by a third member of the Surrey squad, Sam Curran.

Since succeeding Gareth Batty as club captain, Burns has overseen a County Championship title in 2018 while scoring more runs than anyone else in Division One and played 14 Test matches following on from his debut in November 2018.

The opener surpassed 10,000 Surrey runs during the 2019 season and has now scored 10,316 runs for the club across all formats.

Pope's form for Surrey was so impressive that he received his first England call-up after just 15 first-class appearances.

He played two Tests against India in August 2018 before returning to the county set-up and earning a recall for the recent New Zealand tour. He now has 3124 Surrey runs with a first-class average of 71.31. (ANI)

