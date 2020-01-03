Rory Burns ruled out of South Africa Test series due to injury

Cape Town [South Africa], Jan 3 (ANI): England opener Rory Burns has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against South Africa due to an injury.

He has sustained ligament damage to his left ankle and will return home for further assessment and treatment at the earliest convenience. England will be confirming their team to face South Africa in the second Test at the toss.



England lost the first Test of the four-match series by 107 runs at Centurion. Burns scored 93 runs in the first game. The ongoing series is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

The second Test of the series will be at Newlands in Cape Town on January 3. (ANI)

