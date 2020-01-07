Rory Burns to miss Test series against Sri Lanka

London [UK], Jan 7 (ANI): Opening batsman Rory Burns will be missing the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, England Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Burns underwent surgery in London on Monday and is expected to be out of action for up to four months.

"He will miss England's Test tour of Sri Lanka in March and is aiming to return to play with Surrey in the County Championship at the beginning of the 2020 season in April," ECB said in an official statement.



Burns had sustained the injury in the warm-up during the final practice ahead of the second Test match in Cape Town last Thursday, January 2, 2020.

England had lost the first Test against South Africa by 107 runs.

The Three Lions' will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series. The first match of the series will be played from March 19-23. (ANI)

