Roston Chase is a great asset for team: Kieron Pollard

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Ahead of the ODI series against India, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has said that all-rounder Roston Chase is a great asset for the team as he can play multiple roles in the game.

"I think he brings a good balance to our team. He is a Test batsman as he has the Test hundred. I think he is a great asset for us. He can play any role and given that he can bowl as well," Pollard told reporters here on Saturday.

"I think it gives an opportunity to play an extra bowler, all-rounder or a batter. He has been very valuable to us. We saw his talent and trying to exploit what he can give for himself. He is going to be an integral part for us going forward," he added.The Caribbean side had a miserable performance in the ODI format after failing to teach the knock-out stage of the ICC World Cup in July.The team lost to 2-0 in the home series against India and after that clinch the series 3-0 against Afghanistan in November.The team, which is on a mission to play a 50-over format with a changed style, will look to get better of India in the series."We came with a clear mission and plan of how we want to approach the 50-over cricket and how to play the game. Getting guys in a certain situation and making them responsible and accountable for those things. There are process and something that we are actually going through. Results might show straight away," Pollard said.When asked about the Windies players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) draft, Pollard said: "For me, it is a matter of every time you get an opportunity to play cricket in whichever format or whatever it is whichever franchise you do your best. You perform and prepare to do what is important at that point in time. Getting selecting in the IPL is out of your control."Pollard seemed happy after the all-rounder Dwayne Bravo came back from his retirement on Friday for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020."I am happy as a captain to know we have the player of that calibre available for selection. Players in the dressing room are happy as well. As we speak right now, we are more focus on the job at hand which is that 50-over game we have to play tomorrow," said Pollard.India will take on the Windies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, December 15. (ANI)