Rotation ends, England to field strong teams against India, Aust

England captain Joe Root has confirmed that the period of rest and rotation has been left behind and the upcoming Test series against India, in August-September, and the subsequent Ashes series in Australia, later this year, will see a strong English team.

London, July 1 (IANS) England, smarting under 1-0 Test series loss against New Zealand during which they had rested their key players who had returned from the Indian Premier League (IPL), will feature their best playing XI in the forthcoming five-Test series against India.

"We are coming into a period of time now where rest and rotation is put behind us. Hopefully, if everyone is fit, we are going to have our best team available for what is to follow. That's really exciting and something I'm very much looking forward to," Root was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com

The 30-year-old England No. 4 said he expected to have a very strong team available for the two Test series, against India and Australia.

"We have ten very hard Test matches against two brilliant opposition coming up but it is a great opportunity for us to play some strong cricket and if everyone is fit and available we will have a good team ourselves."

"I'd like to think that, over the next five Test matches, we'll be trying to play our strongest side or have our strongest squad available for those games. This is, I suppose, what you do it for: to ready yourself for this lead-in and for in particular that Ashes. To make sure everyone's peaking for that, and these big games.

--IANS

kh/qma