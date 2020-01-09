Row in Ranji Trophy match: Shubman Gill docked full match fee after 'abusing' umpire

Emerging Team India youngster Shubman Gill has been fined 100 percent of his match fees for dissent following his controversial altercation during a Ranji Trophy clash against Delhi.

Gill was unhappy after being ruled out off a delivery by Subodh Bhati by umpire Mohammed Rafi. The India A skipper refused to leave the field and is even said to have allegedly "abused" the umpire, which resulted in Rafi overturning the decision following a consultation with the leg umpire. This left the Delhi team extremely unhappy, who walked off the field resulting in the game being halted.

An intervention by the match referee saw the play finally resuming. “Shubman has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees. He had accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee P Ranganathan. It was an unfortunate incident where he lost his cool and he is really sorry for his behavior,” a Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) official told TOI. There was also punishment in store for Delhi skipper Dhruv Shorey, as confirmed by a Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) official. “Yes Dhruv has also been reprimanded by the match referee. The reason cited was that he threatened to walk off the field with the team. The players were only protesting because the decision was overruled,” he told TOI. Dhruv has been fined half of his match fees. The controversy surrounding Shubman Gill's behaviour had led to legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi terming the youngster's act as 'rowdy' as well as 'unpardonable'.