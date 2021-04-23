RR need to improve overall performances: Sangakkara

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) team director Kumar Sangakkara said that the team needs to improve on overall performances and execute their plans better.

RR's 10-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL has left them at the bottom on the points table.

"It is the overall performance. You have to tie together good performances with bat and ball and field well too. We had a game that we nearly chased down, a game that we should have won quite easily and then were quite outplayed in the next two," said Sangakkara in the post-match press conference on Thursday.