Ruhan scores upset win at KSLTA u-14 Talent Series tennis

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) Ruhan Komandur came through three qualifying rounds to make it to the main draw. On Monday, he shocked fifth seed Mohammed Zaahir Salar to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the KSLTA under-14 Talent Series tennis tournament.

Ruhan made a super comeback after losing the first set in a tie-breaker at four before winning the next two sets at identical score of 6-4 at the KSLTA courts.