Run more than them, says Solskjaer ahead of clash against Newcastle

United are placed second in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils have fallen 10 points behind City after a run of just one win from their last five games and Solskjaer has warned that they cannot afford to take any teams lightly heading into the business end of the season.

Manchester: Ahead of the clash against Newcastle, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his squad to give their all in the clash.

"Every game in the Premier League is difficult. You have got to earn the right. You have got to do it by your quality but first of all the attitude. Run more than them, want it more than them and we have got players who have got the quality, so hopefully we can take the chances," United's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.

United are coming after a 4-0 win over Real Sociedad thanks to a brace from Bruno Fernandes and goals from Daniel James and Marcus Rashford.

"Thursday night was perfect for us. We gave minutes to the ones that needed minutes, we got good confidence from the performance," Solskjaer said.

"The forwards scored goals - Dan [James], Marcus [Rashford], Bruno [Fernandes] scored two goals. I think we have found a way of playing when the spaces are there for us. I think we were good at finding the spaces. When they give you the space in behind, why not take it?" he added.