Runner Cheptegei primed to break 3,000m world mark

Ostrava (Czech Republic), May 19 (IANS) Joshua Cheptegei, world record holder in 5,000 and 10,000 metre track events, will aim to break men's 3,000m world record during the Continental Tour Gold meeting here on Wednesday night. The 3,000 metre record has stood for over two decades.

The 24-year-old runner from Uganda has a personal best timing of 7 minutes 33.26 seconds in 3,000 metres. He will have to be 13 seconds faster to erase the previous best of 7 minutes 20. 67 seconds set by Kenya's Daniel Komen in 1996.