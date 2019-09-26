Rupa Gurunath elated over becoming first woman president of TNCA

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Rupa Gurunath is elated over her appointment as the first woman president of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). She would soon finalise the lease agreement with the government.

"I am happy to become the first woman president of the TNCA, which is a professionally run state association. It has a long history and has been headed by eminent personalities. My immediate priorities are to finalise the lease agreement with the government and opening the three stands," said Gurunath.

In reply to a question, she said: "Of course, TNCA has zero-tolerance for any form of corruption. TNCA will take appropriate action on any such issues. We shall continue to provide all necessary amenities and any other requirements for the players to perform at their best and look forward to improving their performance in all forms of cricket."Gurunath, the daughter of former BCCI president N Srinivasan, was elected as the president of the TNCA and was appointed the head of the state cricketing association at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held at the Chepauk MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.Gurunath was the only candidate to have filed the nomination for the post of president. She has become the first woman to head a state-level cricket body in the country.Her husband Gurunath Meiyappan was banned for life for indulging in spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL)."I am extremely honoured to have been selected for the post of the honorary secretary of TNCA, for the first time from the districts. It is an office, which has been held by illustrious members of the TNCA in the past. I shall strive to emulate the standards set by my predecessors. We shall work under our new president for the betterment of the game and all players," said R S Ramasaamy.Gurunath will now represent the state association at the meetings in the BCCI. Srinivasan, who is the owner of IPL team -- Chennai Super Kings (CSK) -- served as the president of TNCA from 2002 to 2017. (ANI)