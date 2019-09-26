Rupa Gurunath elected as TNCA President

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Rupa Gurunath, the daughter of former BCCI President N Srinivasan was elected as the President of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) on Thursday.

She was appointed as the head of the state cricketing association at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was held at the Chepauk MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.



With this, she has become the first woman to head TNCA. Gurunath has been elected unanimously.

Gurunath's was the only nomination filed for the post of president. She has become the first woman to head a state-level cricket body in the country.

Her husband Gurunath Meiyappan was banned for life for indulging in spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

She will now represent the state association at the meetings in BCCI.

Srinivasan who is the owner of IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) served as the President of TNCA from 2002 to 2017. (ANI)

