Rupa Gurunath elected Tamil Nadu Cricket Association chief

She is the first woman to head a state unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Rupa's was the only nomination filed for the post of president, the process of filing nomination ended on Wednesday evening.

The Supreme Court on September 20 allowed the TNCA to hold elections to elect its office bearers. A bench comprising Justices S.A. Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao said that the election results will be subject to the final order.

It had been alleged that the state cricket body and four other state cricket bodies had not complied with the BCCI constitution in its entirety. At this observation of the court, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) objected that the Tamil Nadu cricket body did not comply with the BCCI constitution.

Senior advocate P.S. Narasimha, who is assisting the apex court as Amicus Curiae, contended that only four out of 38 cricket association had failed to adopt the new BCCI constitution. "We permit the applicant to hold the election, the result of the election will be as per legal remedies available to all parties and also the final order passed by this court," the court reiterated. The court passed this direction when senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the state cricket body, submitted before the court that the cricket association should be at least allowed to hold elections. The CoA, however, alleged the TNCA is yet to comply with the constitution, and it can probably set a wrong precedent. The Amicus had indicated that the state cricket body should at least comply with those provisions of the constitution which have been complied with by other state cricket associations.