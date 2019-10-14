Russia defeat Cyprus, qualify for Euro 2020

Strovolos [Cyprus], Oct 14 (ANI): Russia thrashed Cyprus by 5-0 in the ongoing Euro 2020 qualifiers at the GSP Stadium here on Saturday.

With this victory, Russia have become the third team to book their place in the Euro 2020 after Belgium and Italy.

Russia played aggressively against Cyprus throughout the match and did not take much time to take a one-goal lead. Denis Cheryshev scored the opening goal of the match in the ninth minute.



Magomed Ozdoyev then netted a goal in the 22nd minute and Russia had a 2-0 lead after the conclusion of the first half.

In the second half as well, Russia maintained their aggressive form and netted three goals. Artem Dzyuba, Aleksandr Golovin and Cheryshev scored one goal each in the second half. Cyprus failed to open their account and faced a massive defeat. (ANI)

