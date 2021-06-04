Russian doubles tennis player arrested for alleged match-fixing

Yana, 26 and partnering compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova, had lost the women's doubles first-round match on Thursday to the Australian pair Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders 1-6, 1 -6.

Paris, June 4 (IANS) Russian doubles specialist Yana Sizikova was on Thursday arrested here by the French police in connection with a match-fixing probe from the last year's French Open, held in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Guardian newspaper reported that the 101st ranked doubles player was arrested while she was leaving a massage session after her match. Yana's hotel room was also searched before her arrest.

The arrest relates to the first-round match in 2020 where Yana, partnering Madison Brengle of the USA, had lost to the Romanian duo Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Bookmakers had noticed abnormal betting patterns during the match where thousands of euros were reportedly wagered on a break of serve at 2-2 in the second set.

Yana had conceded three points during her service game, including two double faults as she lost her serve to love.

If proven guilty, Yana faces up to five years in prison and a fine of 500,000 euro. However, her lawyer has been quoted as saying that she has denied the charges.

--IANS

akm/qma