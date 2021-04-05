Russian Open, Indonesia Masters badminton tourneys cancelled

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Apr 6th, 2021, 00:41:05hrs
Kuala Lumpur, April 5 (IANS) The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday that two Super 100 tournaments, the Russian Open and the Indonesia Masters, have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Russian Open was scheduled to be held in Vladivostok from July 20 to 25. The Indonesia Masters, meanwhile, was scheduled to be held from October 5 to 10.

"The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications have left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments," said the BWF in a statement.

"The respective decisions of the National Badminton Federation of Russia and Badminton Indonesia were made in consultation and agreement with the BWF," it further said.

--IANS

rkm/kh

