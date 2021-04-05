Russian Open, Indonesia Masters badminton tourneys cancelled

Kuala Lumpur, April 5 (IANS) The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Monday that two Super 100 tournaments, the Russian Open and the Indonesia Masters, have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Russian Open was scheduled to be held in Vladivostok from July 20 to 25. The Indonesia Masters, meanwhile, was scheduled to be held from October 5 to 10.