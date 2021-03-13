Rutuja-Emily win ITF WTT Cup doubles tennis title

Pune, March 13 (IANS) Top seeds Rutuja Bhosale of India and Emily Webley Smith of Great Britain won the doubles title of the $25,000 ITF WTT Cup tennis championships here on Saturday.

In the doubles final, Rutuja and Emily trounced second seeds Riya Bhatia of India and Miriam Bianca Bulgaru of Romania 6-2, 7-5.