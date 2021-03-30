Rylee Foster signs new long-term deal with Liverpool

Liverpool [UK], March 30 (ANI): Liverpool on Tuesday announced that Rylee Foster has signed a new long-term contract with the club.



"Rylee Foster has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC Women," the club said in a statement.

The goalkeeper has committed her future to the Reds after joining from the American college system at West Virginia University just over a year ago. It has already been a highly positive 2021 for the 22-year-old as she was called into the Canada national senior squad for the first time.

Foster made her league debut for Liverpool against Blackburn Rovers Ladies last weekend having operated as the club's 'cup' goalkeeper so far this season, sharing time between the posts with Rachael Laws. She made her full debut in the 3-1 Continental Cup victory over Manchester United in October and won plaudits for a fine display against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Interim LFC Women manager Amber Whiteley said Foster has been a key part of the squad since day one.

"It is fantastic news. Rylee's been a key part of the squad since day one. She has enormous potential and we can't wait to see what's in store for Rylee in the future. She is certainly going to help drive this team and this club forward. She is a fantastic character to have both on and off the pitch, she brings a tremendous energy to our team and she's really supportive of those around her," the club's official website quoted Whiteley as saying.

Reflecting on her new contract, Foster said: "It is so exciting. To have another contract with the club I love is an honour. Knowing that the club trusts in me and has a vision for me to go forward here, it was a no-brainer opportunity for me to be a part of a group that's going to build forward momentum."

"Right now it is a very challenging time for a lot of people and I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to secure my future and know that no matter what I will be with a great club, a great staff and with great people all around me all the time," she added. (ANI)

