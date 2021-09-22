Ryntih FC focused on putting Meghalaya back on Indian football map

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The Meghalaya-based club Ryntih FC has progressed by leaps and bounds since its inception and will now participate in the I-League Qualifiers, bringing the beautiful state back to the national football map once again.



"Ryntih Sports Club will be heading into its debut in the I-League Qualifiers with exciting and promising young talents, and with a mixture of experience and raw talents to have inculcated the belief that there is no feat that is unachievable," head coach Khlainpyrkhat Syiemlieh told www.i-league.org.

The community-based club has been competing in the state league for a long time but their success graph took a steep rise in the last two years. After winning the Rani Motors knockout tournament at Laitkseh, Meghalaya in March 2019, they went on to triumph in the 11th Bodousa International Cup in Assam and the 5th open-to-all tournament in Wahiajer, Meghalaya.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, they won the 9th All India Chief Minister's Gold Cup tournament in Sikkim in January 2020 followed by a runners-up finish in the Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Invitation North-East football tournament in Assam in February.

Khlainpyrkhat Syiemlieh was at the helm of Rangdajied United FC in the Second Divison League (2013) and was the deputy during the I-League (2013-14).

"The dedication that the team have shown in these past few months will reap the benefits at the event and we shall go all guns blazing to bring glory back to our state," he said, brimming with confidence. (ANI)

