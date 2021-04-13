SA Emerging cut short Bangladesh tour, return home

CSA officials panicked after five players returned positive tests on Monday, but another round of tests turned out negative and the team was cleared to board the flight back.

Johannesburg, April 13 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) heaved a sigh of relief after all the 22 members of the South African Women's Emerging team returned negative tests for Covid-19 and were allowed to board the flight back to their home country from Bangladesh.

The South Africa Emerging Women's team was in Bangladesh to play five one-dayers, but after it became known that the country had decided to enforce stricter lockdown from April 14, the tour was cut short by one match and the squad decided to leave for South Africa on April 12.

As per the itinerary, the last match of the series was to be played on April 13, following which the SA team was to fly back on April 14. SA Emerging had lost all four one-dayers played in Sylhet, with the team losing the last one by 110 runs on April 11.

"It is a great relief for all of us, not least of all the players, their colleagues and their families, that all our players and officials are now clear to return home," said CSA Acting Chief Executive Pholetsi Moseki on Tuesday.

"The health of our players and officials is always our primary concern and we are well aware of the sacrifices that everybody is making to continue playing cricket in these difficult times."

