SA fast bowler Rabada too may pull out of The Hundred

Australian cricketers David Warner and Marcus Stoinis have already pulled out of the tournament, which will run from July 21 to August 21.

London, June 15 (IANS) South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada too could withdraw from The Hundred, to be organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and starting next month.

The Hundred was expected to attract a number of stars from across the world. But with a packed schedule and the stress of living in bio-secure bubbles all the time, some big names have pulled out and more could follow suit.

Rabada, who took a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the first Test to guide South Africa to an innings and 63-run win against the West Indies, had signed for Manchester Originals.

Following the conclusion of the two-match Test series on June 22, the two teams will play a five-match T20I series.

South Africa are then scheduled to play six white-ball matches -- three T20Is and three ODIs -- in Ireland in a tour which concludes on July 25, the same day when Manchester Originals play their first home game.

"We are thrilled to welcome a player of the quality of Lockie Ferguson [New Zealand fast bowler] to The Hundred. It's sad news that Kagiso will not take part this year but the schedule and challenges around international travel due to Covid remain an issue for some overseas players," an ECB spokesperson was quoted as saying by cricinfo.com

Warner and Stoinis were contracted by Southern Brave franchise for pounds 100,000 and pounds 80,000 respectively while Rabada was drafted for pounds 100,000.

