SA fined for slow over-rate in 1st ODI against Pak

Johannesburg, April 4 (IANS) South Africa were on Sunday fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Pakistan in their first ODI held two days ago.

"Andrew Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after South Africa was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," said the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement.