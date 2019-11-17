SA footballer get 6-month ban for pushing referee

Johannesburg, Nov 17 (IANS) Cape Town City midfielder Mpho Makola has been banned for six months for shoving a referee, an offence for which he received only a yellow card.

The 33-year-old former South Africa international used both hands to push referee Abongile Tom last month after opponent Kaizer Chiefs were awarded a penalty during a League Cup match, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite it being a red card offence, Tom only cautioned out-of-control Makola with a yellow card. Makola had to be dragged away from the referee by his teammates.

With the ban effective from November 15, Makola will miss the rest of the 2019/2020 season unless Cape Town reach the FA Cup final, scheduled for May 23.