SA v IND, 1st Test: India need six wickets to win Centurion Test

Centurion, Dec 29 (IANS) Jasprit Bumrah produced scintillating show of pace bowling in the fag end of the day as India now need six wickets to win the first Test against South Africa. At stumps on day four, South Africa are 94/4 in 40.5 overs, still requiring 211 runs to win on day five.

After the final session began, Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen began well with a boundary each. In the 13th over, Mohammed Siraj hit Petersen's pads on the knee-roll. Given not out, India took the review but umpire's call saved him. In his next over, Siraj got Petersen with an outswinger which squared him up and took the outer edge to the keeper Rishabh Pant's right.