SA v IND, 2nd Test: Cricket South Africa clears confusion over hospitality attendance

The clarification from CSA comes after many raised eyebrows over why some people in the hospitality stand were allowed to watch the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers.

Johannesburg, Jan 6 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday has cleared confusion over hospitality attendance, saying that it is contractually obliged to give out tickets to commercial partners and guests travelling with the Indian Test side.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) has noted the confusion concerning the allocation of hospitality tickets for the South Africa and India series. Consequently and noting the need to clarify this situation, CSA wishes to emphasise that the decision not to sell tickets for the series was due to the necessity not to compromise the bio-secure environment the teams are playing under," said a statement from the CSA.

"However, CSA is still contractually obligated to issue hospitality tickets to its commercial partners and guests travelling with Team-India. Therefore, attendance of matches by commercial partners is a contractual commercial deliverable, in pursuance of partner obligations. No hospitality tickets are being sold nor available for sale," further said the statement.

The cricketing body in the Rainbow Nation signed off by saying that it hopes to see fans in the stadiums. The ongoing Test series followed by the three-match ODI series are being played behind closed doors due to a fourth wave of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant in the country.

"CSA regrets that cricket fans are presently not able to attend matches, owing to the restrictions that have been occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and very specific conditions of a bio-secure environment. CSA is hopeful that soon fans will be able to attend live matches and enjoy their sport of choice. CSA further thanks the public for its understanding and for supporting the national team."

As of now, India are leading the three-match Test series 1-0 with the final Test starting at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11. After the Tests, the ODI series starts from matches on January 19 and 21 at Boland Park in Paarl with the tour concluding on January 23 at Cape Town.

--IANS

--nr/inj