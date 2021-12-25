SA v IND: Very clear on the playing XI we want for Boxing Day Test, says Dravid (ld)

Centurion, Dec 25 (IANS) India head coach Rahul Dravid said that the members of the team are very clear about the composition of the playing eleven ahead of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. But Dravid refused to reveal the playing eleven, saying that the world will get to know about it on the morning of the match. India begin their three-match Test series on Sunday.

"I think we are very clear within our group of what kind of team (playing eleven) is going to be, leading into the Boxing Day Test match. I just like to keep it that way. As someone, just from a perspective of a batsman, I would certainly like want to know what will be the opposition's bowling attack and what the team is, and who they are playing. So, I think we are clear and don't see the need to inform the opposition of what exactly the eleven is going to be. So, we will see that tomorrow morning at the toss," said Dravid in the pre-match virtual press conference.

Dravid felt confident about the fast-bowling attack doing well in the South African conditions. "I certainly feel that we have got a great attack this time, we have got a fantastic attack. We have got some real good experience in the overall squad. So that's something we can take a lot of heart from. We know that we can certainly fight back and back ourselves to take 20 wickets in these conditions."

He also quashed talks about South Africa's bowling attack being 'causal', adding that India won't take them lightly. "I don't think this attack is casual by any stretch of the imagination. It's a very good South African attack. I will certainly say that our attack is probably more experienced than the South African attack at this point in time in terms of number of Test matches played. It might not have been the case in the past but they certainly have got quality, very good bowlers in home conditions and some proven performers as well."

"We certainly won't take them either casually or lightly. We know we have a contest in our hands. We are going to have to bat very well if we have to give the chance to our bowlers to take 20 wickets. We don't take any attack casually as we know during some periods in the series, we will have to work really hard."

Dravid highlighted the importance of starting the Test series well, citing his experience of being on both sides of the spectrum as a player. "Starting well is very important. It's not the be-all or end-all of everything. In a three-Test match series, it's nice to be able to start well. I have been here in South Africa, where we started well but unfortunately, we haven't been able to win a series and have been here when we have not started particularly well but went on to go and win the second Test match and draw the third."

"So, after seeing both sides, it's not a make-or-break, but if you start well, then it puts pressure back on the home team. If a foreign team came to India and we were to go down in the first Test, the pressure would be on us. If we put the opposition under pressure quickly, hopefully, it should set up the series."

