SA vs Ind: Bumrah achieves milestone of picking 100 Test wickets away from home

Centurion, Dec 29 (IANS) Adding another feather to his cap, Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday achieved the milestone of picking 100 wickets away from home in Test cricket.

The pacer got to the feat on Day 4 of the first Test between South Africa and India at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Van der Dussen became Bumrah's 100th Test victim in overseas conditions. The 28-year-old now has 105 wickets, out of which 101 have come away from home.