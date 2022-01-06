SA were too good but India missed Kohli the leader

It was a tricky pitch from day one, so many may jump into criticising the bowling but people who followed the last two days would know that the Indians didn't bowl badly, it's just that the South Africans batted with a lot of intensity and purpose -- to their massive credit.

India did their best but couldn't defend 239 against South Africa to concede the second Test by seven wickets at the Wanderers on Thursday leaving the three-game rubber tied at 1-1.

There were umpteen occasions when the ball beat the bat and on another day it could have taken an edge and brought the wicketkeeper and the slip cordon into play.

Fortune favours the brave as the old saying goes and South Africa, who resumed day four on 118/2 in pursuit of 240, did have a lot of the rub of the green. It rained for the large part of day four leading many to believe that with moisture in the pitch the Indians will have a much greater chance of winning the contest.

However, South Africa's dogged batting, particularly by their captain Dean Elgar who led the way with an unbeaten 96, won the day for them despite the deck playing all kinds of tricks.

This was a great opportunity for India to win their first Test series in South Africa but they could not do it despite being in a strong position at one time. To be honest, they also missed captain Virat Kohli whose leadership skills are par excellence. Stand-in captain KL Rahul is new to this role and will take some time before he understands the nuances of leadership and how to execute them on the field of play.

India will now head to the Newlands Cricket Ground for the third Test starting January 11 and hopefully Kohli will return to lead the side completely recovered from his back spasm that kept him out of the Wanderers contest.

The visitors have wasted a big opportunity at the Wanderers to win their first Test series in the rainbow nation but it's not the end of the road. They can still win the Newlands game and realise that long-held dream.

