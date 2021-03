SA women win toss, elect to field in 1st T20 vs India

Lucknow: South Africa women won the toss and elected to field against India women in the first T20 International against India here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Proteas women had won the ODI series 4-1 prior to this.

India are being led by Smriti Mandhana after regular skipper in T20 format, Harmanpreet Kaur was declared unfit on Friday.