SACA to not participate in Cricket South Africa's committee

Cape Town [South Africa], Dec 17 (ANI): The South Africa Cricketers' Association (SACA) on Monday announced not to participate in any committee to advise Cricket South Africa (CSA) until the decision to restructure domestic cricket is withdrawn.

"I confirm, however, the SACA will not participate in this committee until the existing restructure decision is formally withdrawn," sports24.com quoted SACA CEO Tony Irish as saying.

The development comes close on the heels of SACA launching a legal proceeding against CSA's decision to expand six domestic franchises to 12 provincial teams from May 2020.Irish said that the cricketers' association has not been contacted yet although CSA announced that SACA will be the part of the committee."Although the CSA has announced that SACA will be part of this committee, we have yet to be formally contacted by the CSA on this," he said in a statement.Irish urged the South African board to fix the accountability over the restructuring of domestic cricket and asked the leadership to step down.The CSA approved the expansion of domestic franchises in April citing that the decision would bring a fundamental change to the domestic cricket as it would effectively be the death of the franchise system.Earlier this week, former wicket-keeper Mark Boucher was named as head coach of the South Africa men's team on a four-year deal. (ANI)