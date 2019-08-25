Sachin, Sehwag hail Sindhu for becoming first Indian to win gold at BWF World Championships

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Former Indian batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag on Sunday congratulated the ace shuttler PV Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to win gold at the BWF World Championships.

"Amazing performance, @Pvsindhu1! Congratulations on becoming the 1st ever Indian to win the BWF World Championships! You have made India proud, yet again.#BWFWorldChampionships2019," Tendulkar tweeted.

"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. You are an inspiration!" Sehwag tweeted.Sindhu trounced Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the tournament and became the first Indian shuttler to win a gold at the event."Maiden gold medal on your mother's birthday - what a special win this must have been for you @Pvsindhu1 :) Congratulations! You have made us all so proud! BWFWorldChampionships2019," Raina tweeted.Earlier, the 24-year-old has four medals at the World Championships as she bagged bronze in the 2013 and 2014 while in 2017 and 2018 she claimed silver medals.Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations PV Sindhu 1st Indian to win Gold @Pvsindhu1 keep inspiring.""Congrats @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships2019 Great exhibition of skill, fitness and mental strength to defeat Japan's Okuhara in such an emphatic fashion. Proud of you," Laxman tweeted.Sindhu also won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. In this year she appeared in the final of the Indonesia Open where she faced a defeat at the hands of Akane Yamaguchi. (ANI)