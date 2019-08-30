Sachin celebrates 'special day' at golf course

"Another sport, but a special day by all means! My first Eagle at Willingdon Golf Course," Tendulkar tweeted with a video which shows the master blaster rasing his arms in joy after making the eagle.

Tendulkar also tweeted another pic with the helpers on the course. "One with the Support Staff, who rarely get appreciated. Thank you for all your efforts and making every outing a memorable one," he said.

Since calling it a day from cricket, Tendulkar's love for golf has forced him to take lessons from renowned Dubai-based coach Justin Parsons.

Many former cricketers including India's first World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev took to golf after retirement.