Sachin congratulates Bachchan on winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The batting great quoted a popular dialogue of Bachchan's superhit movie "Agneepath" to extend his wishes to the megastar.

"Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Poora Naam. Baap Ka Naam Dinanath Chauhan, Maa Ka Naam Suhasini Chauhan. Gaon Mandwa. Umar 36..." a line that gives me goosebumps even today! May you continue to win hearts across the globe, Amit ji. #DadaSahebPhalkeAward"," Sachin tweeted.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced on Twitter the news of Bachchan being selected for the award. "The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him," Javadekar had tweeted.

Bachchan, 76, who has been a part of Indian cinema for over four decades, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan - the country's second-highest civilian honour - in 2015.