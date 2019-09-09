Sachin fans celebrate 25th anniversary of master's maiden ODI ton

#OnThisDay in 1994 - Batting great @sachin_rt scored his first ODI hundred," tweeted BCCI making fans on social media nostalgic.

ICC also paid tribute to the legendary batsman. "On This Day in 1994, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first ODI hundred, against Australia in Colombo... and the rest is history," ICC wrote on Twitter.

One fan wrote: "Sachiiinnn sachinn sachiiiiiinnn Sir (sic)."

Another fan wrote: "And then never stopped."

A third fan wrote: "Great celebration...no swear words unlike now."

On September 9, 1994, Tendulkar slammed his maiden ODI hundred, a 110 from 130 balls against Australia in Colombo. Tendulkar took on the likes of Glenn McGrath, Craig McDermott and Shane Warne to bring up the landmark, his innings laced with eight boundaries and two sixes as India won by 31 runs.