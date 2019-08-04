Sachin shares adorable pic with Kambli on Friendship Day

On the eve of the Friendship Day, former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback picture with his school time friend and cricketing partner Vinod Kambli.

Kamblya, found this photo of ours from our school days.

Memories came rushing back and thought of sharing this. pic.twitter.com/pUkOablTAX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2019

Both Tendulkar and Kambli were trained under the coach Ramakant Achrekar and studied in the same school Shardashram Vidyamandir.

Kambli also wrote the story about the picture and also shared a secret. This brought back memories, Master!

You remember this one time when we were batting & a kite fell on the pitch. I took the kite & started flying it.

You saw Achrekar Sir coming my way but didn’t tell me and we both know what happened next!



Aathavtay ka? https://t.co/42a0pvoQd3 — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) August 3, 2019 In another tweet, Tendulkar asked suggestions from Twitterati where both childhood friends can meet and do fun things. Kasa visru shakto!

Miss our playing days.

Why don’t you come over, we’ll do something fun.

Guys, any suggestions? https://t.co/TIoABbfdGM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2019 This is not the first time the batting legend has displayed his affection for Kambli on social media. The duo keep sharing photos and exchanges tweets, giving the Indian cricket fans something to cheer for.