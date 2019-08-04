  1. Sify.com
Sachin shares adorable pic with Kambli on Friendship Day

Last Updated: Sun, Aug 04, 2019 09:41 hrs
Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli in their younger days

On the eve of the Friendship Day, former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback picture with his school time friend and cricketing partner Vinod Kambli.

Both Tendulkar and Kambli were trained under the coach Ramakant Achrekar and studied in the same school Shardashram Vidyamandir.

Kambli also wrote the story about the picture and also shared a secret.

In another tweet, Tendulkar asked suggestions from Twitterati where both childhood friends can meet and do fun things.

This is not the first time the batting legend has displayed his affection for Kambli on social media. The duo keep sharing photos and exchanges tweets, giving the Indian cricket fans something to cheer for.


