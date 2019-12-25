Sachin Tendulkar extends greetings to fans on Christmas

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

May this Christmas bring lots of happiness to our hearts and homes . I hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends. pic.twitter.com/2mquflBDlv

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2019

Former batsman VVS Laxman also wished his fans as he tweeted: "Wishing all of you a Christmas filled with a whole lot of fun and cheer. #MerryChristmas."Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.