Sachin Tendulkar nominated in Laureus's list for most inspiring sporting event of last 20 years

London: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's famous lap around the Wankhede Stadium after the World Cup 2011 win has been nominated in Laureas's list for the most inspiring sporting event in the last twenty years.



The moment featuring Tendulkar has been described as "Carried on the shoulders by a nation".

On his sixth attempt at the World Cup and with India not having won the competition since 1983, Tendulkar finally became a part of the team that lifted the coveted trophy. Carried on the shoulders of the Indian team, he made a lap of honour, shedding tears of joy after the victory was sealed in his home city.The 2011 World Cup was also the first time, in which a host nation ended up winning the trophy.Apart from Tendulkar, England's Andrew Flintoff is the only other cricketer to feature in the list. In 2005, England managed to defeat Australia in an Ashes Test, but Flintoff chose to first shake hands with Brett Lee rather than celebrate with his side.Matthias Steiner (weightlifting), Natalie du Toit (swimming), Sky Brown (skateboarding), Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee (triathlon), Xia Boyu (mountaineering) have been nominated in the list.Female tennis stars also feature in the list for coming up with an equal play, equal pay campaign. After pressure from Venus Williams and others, Wimbledon announced that female tennis players would receive prize money equal to the men's.German international footballer Miroslav Klose was playing for Lazio in Italy's Serie A in 2012 against Napoli when he rose for a ball in the early moments of the game.he ball came spiraling off his hand and skirted into the back of the net and a goal was awarded. While most players would carry on as if nothing had happened, Klose was honest with the referee and admitted that he handled the ball.As a result, he also finds a place on the list.The Laureus Sporting Moment Award celebrates the moments where the sport has unified people in the most extraordinary way.This campaign has shortlisted 20 sporting stories from the last 20 years that have left their mark on the world.he winner will be decided on the basis of public voting. It has already started, and the final date to cast the vote is February 16.Finally, the result will be declared on February 17.With three knock-out rounds, the top-20 moments will be whittled down to ten then five, with the top-five moments going head-to-head.