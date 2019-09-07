Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to spin legend Qadir

Qadir was part of the fiersome Pakistan bowling attack, which also included Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, when India toured the country in 1989. It was the tour in which Tendulkar started his illustrous international career.

"Remember playing against Abdul Qadir, one of the best spinners of his times. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP." said Tendulkar in his tweet with an image of Qadir plying his trade.

Although the match in which Tendulkar went after Qadir was only an exhibition game, it was expected to be his debut game before being called off. The official match, which was the first ODI of the series, was abandoned and the 20-over exhibition was played in its place.

Qadir had told a 16-year-old Tendulkar after bowling a maiden to Indian captain Krishnamachari Srikanth that he should try and play shots instead of treating him with respect as that would be benefical to his career. Qadir's next over to Tendulkar read 6, 0, 4, 6, 6, 6.