Sify.com
Sports
Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19
IANS
IANS
Sat, Mar 27th, 2021, 10:41:05hrs
>Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Former India batsman and captain Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19. "I've tested positive following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative," wrote Tendulkar on twitter on Saturday.
