Sachin wishes Asha Bhosle long life on her 86th birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): As the legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 86 today, former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar wished her a long life on Sunday.

"Tum jiyo hazaaron saal, saal ke din hon pachaas hazaar!" Happy Birthday @ashabhosle Tai. Thank you for your lovely and evergreen voice," Tendulkar tweeted.

Bhosle, fondly called Asha Tai, is the best known for playback singing in the Hindi cinema. She was born on September 8, 1933, in a small town of Goar in Sangli, Maharashtra.The legendary singer's career started in 1943 and has spanned over six decades. She has done playback singing for several Bollywood movies.In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad.In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most recorded artist in the music history.She is one of the leading singers of Bollywood for over six decades now. The singer has provided playback for some of the hit songs like 'Parde Mein Rehne Do', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Dum Maro Dum' among many others.Bhosle was awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008. (ANI)